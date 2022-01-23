Milton, Pa. —A Milton man was charged with several offenses after authorities said he took a revolver from a vehicle and pointed it at motorist as they drove by.

William Smith, 26, was charged with felony aggravated assault attempts to cause injury with extreme indifference after the incident that took play on Jan. 16. Authorities said Smith was taken into custody without incident when troopers arrived on the scene.

According to a release from State Police, Smith entered a 2010 Dodge Ram and removed a revolver from it. Smith then allegedly pointed the firearm at passing motorists on SR 642 in Northumberland County.

Troopers said several items were damaged as a result of the incident. A read sliding window valued at $1,068, a cap front sliding window valued at $500, and damage to the center console where the revolver was located that was valued at $500.

Smith was arraigned in Milton and held at the Northumberland County Jail on $125,000 monetary bail. Along with the felony aggravated assault charge, Smith was also given two second-degree misdemeanors in simple assault and recklessly endangering another person and a first-degree misdemeanor in terroristic threats.

Docket sheet