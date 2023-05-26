Williamsport, Pa. — Police found a bloodied man lying in a parking lot, drifting in and out of consciousness after being robbed in the early morning hours of May 23.

When police arrived to the parking lot outside of a laundromat on the 500 block of Pine Street, another man identified as Maurice Gilmore, 53, was also at the scene. He told police that he and the victim had gotten into an argument and the man fell "due to him being intoxicated and struck his head on the parking lot," Officer Josh Huling wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

The injured man was transported to UPMC where he was treated for facial fractures on the left and right side of his face, a dislocated jaw, cuts to the back of his head, and a scrape on his hand, police said.

He later told officers that Gilmore punched him in the face at least four times "that he was able to remember," and took $800 from him.

A witness who made the 911 call came forward claiming Gilmore punched the victim even after he was knocked to the ground, investigators said.

Gilmore is charged with aggravated assault and robbery. Both are first-degree felonies. He is also being charged with simple assault, harassment, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property.

Gilmore is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $95,000 monetary bail. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle for a preliminary hearing on June 1.

