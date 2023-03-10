Laporte, Pa. — Staff at a local Dollar General banned a customer after they said he repeatedly showed up at the store to ask an employee on dates and make sexual advances.

Over the course of several months, James Richard Rouse, 72, of Dushore, allegedly left gifts, asked employees out on dates, showed up drunk and requested they drink with him, and appeared at different times of the day near the employees’ vehicles and in the parking lot, according to Trooper Marie Calore of PSP Laporte.

“[Accuser] related Rouse frequently comes into the store and makes sexual advances towards her while she is working and that this problem has been increasing in severity since November 2022,” Calore said.

Calling a local Dollar General to see if the employee is working, Rouse made several trips to the location and attempted to give the woman money and gifts. He would become upset when the woman refused them, according to the affidavit.

On Feb. 17, Rouse entered the store, purchasing several items and checking out at the woman’s register. Rouse allegedly began making sexual noises loud enough to cause a commotion in the store, witnesses said. Several customers ordered him to leave the store after the incident, according to an affidavit.

Rouse allegedly returned to the store on Dec. 15 to ask the employee if she wanted to drink whiskey, police said. Seeking the woman out each time he entered the store, Rouse would come into the building as many as four times a day, according to the accuser.

Rouse was also discovered in the parking of the store inside his vehicle after being banned, police said.

“[Accuser] has been afraid to walk home from work because she discovered Rouse sitting in the parking lot in his car after being ordered to stop entering the store,” Calore said.

Rouse allegedly continued his efforts by leaving a business-style envelope that contained a jewelry brochure at the store. A general manager told officers they no longer want Rouse on the property or in the building, according to Calore.

A second employee at a local pharmacy complained to police after she received a gift from Rouse, police said. On Feb. 28, Rouse allegedly left a foot-shaped pillow for her. Scared of what might be inside, the employee threw the gift into the trash.

On the same day, Rouse attempted to stop the woman as she left work, Trooper Gabriel Gigliotti said. The accuser immediately got into her vehicle and drove away.

“[Accuser] related during the interview that she is ‘scared because she doesn’t know what he is capable of’,” Gigliotti said.

Rouse was charged with harassment, stalking, open lewdness, and disorderly conduct.

He was held at the Bradford County Prison on $25,000 monetary bail for one case and $15,000 monetary for the other case. He posted both amounts through a professional bondsman and was released from custody.

Rouse is scheduled to appear before Judge Jennifer Vandine on March 15 for a preliminary hearing on both sets of charges.

