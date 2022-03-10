Bloomsburg, Pa. —A Bloomsburg man allegedly awoke to see his ex-girlfriend standing over his bed.

Mallory Klingerman, 32, of Mount Carmel allegedly looked at her ex-boyfriend and his girlfriend saying “don’t the two of you look comfortable” as she stood at the foot of the bed. Klingerman was then chased from the residence before police were alerted to the situation on the night of March 7, 2022.

Troopers said Klingerman damaged sideview mirrors and a rear windshield on a vehicle as she left the property. According to the report, estimates are still being made for the damage to the vehicle.

Klingerman was charged with first-degree felony burglary, third-degree criminal trespassing, misdemeanor criminal mischief, and loitering and prowling at night time. Klingerman was arraigned before Judge Russell Lawton and given $10,000 unsecured bail, which was posted on March 7.

Court records show Klingerman is scheduled to appear before Judge Lawton on March 23 for a preliminary hearing.

