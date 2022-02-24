Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming County Sheriff deputies said they were advised: a woman on her way to meet them might be accompanied by a wanted man out of Snyder County.

Authorities took Anthony Jamar Miller, 37, of Harrisburg into custody outside the Brethren in Christ Church in Montoursville. According to the report, deputies searched Miller and were unable to find illegal substances. During transportation to the prison, Miller was advised to relinquish any contraband not located during the initial search.

During processing at the prison, Miller was allegedly seen on surveillance video removing a baggie from his groin area and tossing it to the floor. Authorities said the baggy contained fentanyl.

Miller was arraigned on Feb. 17, 2022 on charges of second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Miller was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison on $25,000 monetary bail.

Docket sheet