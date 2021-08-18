Williamsport, Pa. -- A can of Natty Daddy lager sells for $1.29 at Sheetz in Loyalsock Twp.

On Aug. 11 at 4:40 p.m., police said they responded to Sheetz for a reported retail theft. Authorities said Darryl Beck, 35, of Williamsport attempted to buy the 25 oz. can of Natty Daddy lager, allegedly using stolen coins from the Sheetz for the Kids Donation charity collection container.

Sheetz For the Kidz is a Sheetz employee-driven charity. Since 1992, the organization has aided more than 119,500 children living in the communities Sheetz serves, according to their website.

Beck was charged with a non-traffic citation through District Court 29-3-02, Lysock View, Montoursville for retail theft.