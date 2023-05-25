Williamsport, Pa. — A man was caught attempting to meet a minor child near a local McDonalds restaurant.

Vigilantes posing as a 15-year-old online in April of last year stopped Dmetri Christopher Battle when he appeared at an arranged meeting spot, according to a report by law enforcement. Battle, 30, engaged in conversations with “Amber” on Grindr between March and April of last year, police said.

The witnesses agreed to meet Battle in Williamsport for sexual intercourse, according to the affidavit. They allegedly confronted Battle near the McDonalds parking lot on East Third Street as he waited.

The confrontation was filmed by the men, who operate a YouTube channel with the goal of stopping suspected online predators. The video was uploaded to the social media platform after the confrontation, Trooper Matthew Miller said.

State Troopers arrested Battle on a warrant for similar charges filed in 2021, according to court records.

Battle was charged with a single count of criminal solicitation and criminal use of a communication facility. Both are felonies. He is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $15,000 monetary bail.

