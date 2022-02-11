Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick man is being held on $250,000 monetary bail after authorities said he attempted to keep a drug trafficking network going despite being incarcerated.

Narcotics officers with the Berwick Police Department said Robert Q. Brown, 36, of Berwick spoke with a woman and used code in an attempt to conceal what was being said.

During several recordings of phone conversations from the Columbia County Prison, Brown was allegedly heard attempting to raise money for his bail through the sale of narcotics.

One woman Brown had a conversation with about raising money was identified as Angelina Maria Levanda, 30, of Berwick. Throughout the course of several conversations that took place between Jan. 17-23 both Brown and Levada discussed the sale of fentanyl.

“Throughout the course of the conversation, Brown and Levanda are indirectly and directly talking about either selling or having someone else sell narcotics to raise money to post for Brown’s bail on his most recent criminal case,” wrote Narcotics Officer Philip Mainero.

Brown spoke with Levanda through a third party and allegedly told her not to sell any narcotics until they identified the confidential informant. During the conversation authorities said Brown referred to the informant as “weasel” several times.

At one point, police said Brown advised Levada to use a cutting agent to make fake bags of fentanyl in an effort to raise more money for bail. Levanda allegedly told Brown she did not want to sell the counterfeit fentanyl because they would lose customers.

“Brown is utilizing the Columbia County Prison’s phone system to contact Levanda while she is in the Borough of Berwick and conspiring with her to continue their narcotics distribution enterprise to gain financial profit to later use that money for his bail,” Mainero wrote.

Brown was charged with one count each of felony conspiracy and third-degree criminal use of a communication facility. After being arraigned on the charges, Brown was given $250,000 monetary bail.

Levanda was charged with the same offenses. No bail or court dates were listed for Levanda.

