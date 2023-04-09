Tysheem Dunlap
Bloomsburg Police Department

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police responding to a shooting outside a bar in September later arrested a witness they discovered was reportedly carrying a large amount of cocaine.

Tysheen Alexander Dunlap, 25, was standing with another man near the Capitol Bar on Main Street on September 11 around 12:30 a.m. Nearby, they found a gunshot victim with a wounded leg, according to charges. Police later arrested 21-year-old Kenneth Bruce Meeker III in connection with the shooting.

As Officer Quentin Reinford walked up to the men, he watched as Dunlap quickly handed a black bag to a man standing next to him, arrest papers say. Police ordered him to drop the bag and took him into custody. A search of the bag reportedly turned up eight red plastic baggies and three yellow baggies containing cocaine, along with $20 in cash. The bags were packaged in a way that's consistent with drug sales, Reinford noted.

Although Dunlap denied the bag was his, surveillance video later pulled from a nearby business showed Dunlap carrying the bag just before the shooting. 

Dunlap was previously charged in the overdose death of 23-year-old Edward Heckler in August. Three others who also overdosed were found in the apartment on Iron Street, but survived. 

In his latest arrest, Dunlap, Lockard Avenue, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 10 at 8:30 a.m. at District Judge Russell Lawton's office.

