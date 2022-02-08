Jersey Shore, Pa. -- More details have emerged in the attempted homicide of a man at a Jersey Shore residence on Feb. 4.

Around 1:30 p.m. Feb. 4, police were dispatched to the area of 96 Vilas Drive in Porter Twp. for reports of a shooting.

Authorities found one man clearly injured and other witnesses at the scene. A police affidavit described a red 2007 Dodge Charger at the residence, covered in snow, appearing as if it had not moved in several days.

Police said the car is registered to Nigel Akeem Lee and Angela Lynn Monks.

Beside the car on the ground near the driver's door, police found a chisel. They also found a spatula stuck in between the front driver's side door frame.

According to witness interviews, the men were standing near the driver's door using the chisel and spatula, attempting to open Lee's vehicle. The men said that Lee moved away from the driver's side door, and then, "unprovoked," fired multiple rounds from a handgun, with at least two rounds striking one victim, and one round "nearly missing" the other man's head.

The two men retreated to a nearby tree to take cover. Lee then fled the area on foot, according to the affidavit.

Multiple agencies established a perimeter and followed tracks left in the snow, eventually spotting Lee and taking him into custody. "

At the time of Lee's arrest, he had "several minor lacerations and burrs obtained from a wooded area," wrote Trooper Matthew Miller of PSP Montoursville.

According to other witnesses interviewed, five individuals were staying at the 94 Vilas Drive property from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, including the two men attempting to get the car open, Lee, and two females. All of them allegedly "used crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and marijuana randomly," during that time, wrote Miller.

Nigel Akeem Lee, 38, of Mill Hall is charged with first degree murder, aggravated assault - attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, aggravated assault - attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon, a felony possession of firearm prohibited and possession of instrument of crime with intent.

He was denied bail and was reprimanded to Lycoming County Prison.

Docket sheet