Milton, Pa. —A bank teller in Watsontown reported a forged check being cashed to police on Feb. 11 after they noticed the date was altered.

An investigation into the incident helped locate a second check that allegedly was cashed twice. According to Officer David Podgorney of the Watsontown Police Department, the checks were cashed through mobile deposit and then a second time at Lingle’s Market.

Logan Alexander Mathias, 25, of Watsontown allegedly altered the dates on the checks. According to the affidavit, Lingle’s Market lost a total of $1,054.74 for the two checks and processing fees.

Mathias was charged with two felonies that included second-degree forgery and third-degree access device is counterfeit, altered, incomplete. He was also given a slew of misdemeanors that ranged from first-degree theft, receiving stolen property, and second-degree secure execution docs by deception.

Mathias was given $75,000 monetary bail during an arraignment and transported to the Northumberland County Jail. Court records show Mathias completed a preliminary hearing on Feb. 23.

