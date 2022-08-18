Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man was arrested on drug charges according to an affidavit filed through the office of Judge Aaron Biichle on Aug. 9.

The affidavit details two incidents in 2021 during which William Lawrence Adams, 49, sold a gram of crack to undercover agents. Detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotic Enforcement Unit said Adams sold to an undercover agent twice in less than a week.

Both deals allegedly took place near the 600 block of Market Street in Williamsport after Adams arranged the transaction through a cellular telephone.

Adams was charged with a count each of felony possession with intent to deliver and third-degree criminal use of a communication facility. Adams posted $75,000 unsecured bail after an Aug. 10 preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.