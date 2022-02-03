Athens, Pa. —A man walked into the Dollar General in Athens, threatened two employees and said he would return to the store to kill them.

Athens Township Police investigated the incident and were able to identify the man as Roger Eugene Plouse, 38, of Chemung, N.Y. Plouse, who has an active case against him for endangering the welfare of children, was charged with misdemeanors that ranged from first-degree terroristic threats to third-degree harassment and disorderly conduct.

Authorities questioned a person close with Plouse, who said Plouse had lost his temper inside the store. Despite repeated attempts to reach Plouse, calls from authorities were not returned.

After authorities were able to locate Plouse, he was arraigned and given $25,000 monetary bail. Plouse will wait at the Bradford County Prison until a Feb. 15 preliminary hearing on the charges.

