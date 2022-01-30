Sunbury, Pa. — Members of the Sunbury Police Department arrested a man after they said he delivered an “8-ball” of methamphetamine to an undercover officer.

Police said Nicholas Edward Stricker, 22, of Sunbury arrived at the Penn Jersey Mart and completed a hand-to-hand with the undercover officer on Dec. 30 of last year.

Once he left the area, authorities said the undercover officer returned to headquarters with the substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Stricker was charged with two counts of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of third-degree criminal use of a communication facility.

A warrant for Stricker’s arrest was issued on Jan. 24.

