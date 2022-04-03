Williamsport, Pa. — A preliminary hearing concluded this week in Lycoming County court for a Maryland man accused of raping a minor.

Jonathan Larue Swales, 39, is accused of forcing a young relative to perform oral sex on him in the shower. Authorities said at the time of the alleged incident, there was a 31-year age difference between Swales and the accuser.

Swales asked the accuser several times if they wanted to perform oral sex on him, Trooper Sara Barrett reported. The accuser told authorities during a forensic interview that Swales got into bed with them and forced them to touch him.

Swales appeared before Judge Denise Dieter on charges of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor. Swales was given four counts of each charge, all of which are felonies for the alleged assault that took place between Sept. 2020 and Jan. 2021.

He was also charged with four counts of first-degree misdemeanor indecent exposure.

Judge Dieter approved all six charges and all 24 counts for trial during the preliminary hearing. Swales will appear at the Lycoming County Courthouse on April 25 for a formal arraignment.

