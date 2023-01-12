Lock Haven, Pa. — A man told police he wanted new shoes when asked why he allegedly stole $100 from an office.

Joshua Mikhy Andrus, 42, of Lock Haven was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property after he admitted to taking the money. Both are second-degree misdemeanors.

Police said the theft occurred on Jan. 1 when Andrus was working at the Nittany Minit Mart near the 20 block of Woodward Avenue. Andrus is scheduled to appear before Judge Keith Kibler on Feb. 13 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

