Sayre, Pa. — When police in Sayre met with a tenant after receiving a call about a possible burglary, she quickly directed them to the front door which was damaged.

The accuser then led them farther into the apartment where furniture and other items were upended, police say. The woman said Kyle Leonard, 53, of Sayre allegedly forced his way into the apartment with a crowbar on March 17 and damaged property.

Leonard reportedly came to the residence near the 100 block of N. Lehigh Avenue earlier in the night, but left when the accuser refused to answer the door. Leonard returned and forced his way into the apartment, causing a disturbance with the resident and her young child before leaving, charges say.

Authorities located Leonard the next day. Court records show he was charged with first-degree felony burglary, second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, and a summary charge of criminal mischief.

During a preliminary arraignment, Leonard was given $65,000 bail and jailed at the Bradford County Prison. He will appear in court for a preliminary hearing on March 29.

