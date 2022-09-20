Williamsport, Pa. — A man at the drive thru at Wendy's on Maynard Street in Williamsport was allegedly trying to place an order while naked.

Officer Damon Cole recognized Colin Michael Smith, 35, of Williamsport from requests from UPMC staff to keep an eye out for him. Smith allegedly went to the UPMC Emergency Department the night of Aug. 14 after he reported taking drugs, but left before he was seen.

After leaving UPMC, Smith allegedly made his way to Maynard Street where he was spotted "running around Sheetz," according to the police affidavit. Cole found clothes lying in the middle of the street, and was pointed in the direction of Wendy's.

Smith was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor and summary offenses of indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.

In 2017, Smith was arrested for making terroristic threats. Court records show he was released from Lycoming County jail in July of 2020.

He was charged again on July 26 with simple assault and several other offenses. His bail was originally set at $25,000 monetary, but was changed on Aug. 2 to unsecured during a preliminary hearing.

No bail was listed for Smith on the new charges. He is scheduled to face Judge Christian Frey on Nov. 1 for a preliminary hearing.

