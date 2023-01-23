Loyalsock Township, Pa. — A 59-year-old man allegedly gave a minor money and drugs in exchange for nude photographs and a video.

The juvenile came forward with accusations against Randy Scott Baker on Jan. 26 of 2022 during an interview with State Police in Montoursville, according to a police affidavit.

Trooper Matthew Miller interviewed the juvenile just before 7 p.m. that evening at the State Police Barracks.

The juvenile said Baker “exploited” her for more than a year from January of 2021 to Jan. 26 of 2022, Miller said. Baker allegedly gave the juvenile marijuana, a marijuana pen, and money for approximately 38 nude photographs and a video of the juvenile masturbating, according to Miller’s report.

Baker also made sexual advances toward the child, slapping her buttocks and rubbing his body on her, the victim told police.

Police located several of the photos in a text message thread that was stored under the name “daughter” on Baker’s phone, according to investigators.

The sexual advances began when the child was eight or nine and continued until she reported it, police say.

Baker was charged with a slew of offenses that included 39 counts each of second-degree felony photographic depiction of a child sex act and third-degree felony child pornography. He was also charged with ten counts each of second-degree felony unlawful contact with a minor and third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility.

Court documents show Baker was also charged with three counts of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, indecent assault without consent of others, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor.

Baker was arraigned before Judge Gary Whiteman and released the same day on $75,000 unsecured bail. Baker is scheduled to appear before Judge Whiteman on Jan. 30 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

