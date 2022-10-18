Lock Haven, Pa. — A distraught woman took her infant son to the doctor after a stranger reportedly threw a bottle of urine on them.

Both victims were covered with urine after Robin Craig Allen, 39, assaulted them on the morning of Oct. 6, police said. The mother saw some of the liquid go into her son's mouth, so she later took the boy to the doctor as a precaution, she told police.

The mother said the incident happened as she was walking with her son in a stroller near the 100 block of E. Main Street, according to the affidavit.

The man was wearing tight black jeans, a black sweatshirt, and a hat, the accuser said during an interview with Lock Haven Police. Although she didn't know his name, she often saw him walking around town in ripped fishnet stockings, the woman added.

Officer Paul Gramley recognized Allen by the description and recalled seeing him earlier in the day wearing the same black jeans and sweatshirt described by the accuser.

The infant was evaluated the next day by a family doctor, Gramely said. The stroller needed to be cleaned due to the strong smell of urine, according to the affidavit.

Allen, E. Brown Street, Lock Haven, was ordered held on $7,500 monetary bail after being charged with two counts of first-degree misdemeanor simple assault, two counts of second-degree simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct, and recklessly endangering another person. Allen could not post bail and was ordered incarcerated at the Clinton County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Dec. 6 with Judge Keith Kibler.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.