Sayre, Pa. — Police said when they attempted to take a Sayre man into custody, he threw a cellphone at them and sped away.

William Gerald Clark, 37, was stopped a short time later and the chase came to an end. Officers were able to surround Clark when he was stopped by traffic, police say.

During the short chase on March 20, Clark’s vehicle reportedly reached speeds of 70 mph. Clark resisted officers, who said they had to forcibly remove him from the vehicle, charges state.

Clark was upset at a relative after they took a child to the hospital for a tick bite, according to an affidavit filed by officers with the Sayre Borough Police Department.

Clark spoke with the relative in the parking lot of a CVS located in Sayre, where he allegedly became irate. According to the report, Clark took the woman’s iPhone and left the area.

As officers spoke with the woman near the 200 block of Linden Street, they saw Clark drive by the area. Clark was initially stopped and asked to step out of the vehicle. Police said he threw the accuser’s phone at officers and drove off.

Clark was charged with three third-degree felonies in robbery, fleeing or attempting to elude officers, and fleeing attempting to elude/signals.

Clark posted $75,000 unsecured bail after a March 20 bail hearing with Judge Larry Hurley. Court records show Clark will appear for a preliminary hearing on March 29.

