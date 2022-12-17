Sayre, Pa. — A man leaned into a vehicle and pointed a gun at the head of a woman before threatening to kill her.

Nicholas James Bostwick cocked the weapon just prior to making the threat, police said. The woman, who has two kids with Bostwick, recorded the incident on her phone.

Bostwick could be heard and seen on the video making several threats to the woman.

“I’m telling you this one f*****g time, roll your window down b***h,” Bostwick said on the video. “I will f*****g kill you. I swear to f*****g God.”

The woman was trying to pick up a child from Bostwick’s home near the 500 block of S. Keystone Avenue. The child was with Bostwick and wanted to go back with their mother, the accuser.

The woman pleaded with Bostwick’s girlfriend during the incident, asking her “You’re gonna let him do this s**t?”

Officer Jeremy Horton spoke with Bostwick by phone an hour after interviewing the accuser.

Bostwick denied making any death threats toward the woman until Horton informed him of the video. Bostwick admitted to holding the weapon, but said he never pointed it at the woman.

Bostwick told officers it was his night with the children and he was upset she had come to pick them up. Bostwick accused the woman of violating the court order regarding visitation rights.

“He stated that she is the one who should be investigated,” Horton said.

Bostwick, 27, refused to give Horton his address. At one point, Bostwick said the woman attempted to hit him with her vehicle.

“Forget it, it ain’t gonna do no good,” Bostwick told Horton when asked to elaborate on the accusations.

Bostwick was charged with first-degree terroristic threats and simple assault. He posted $35,000 monetary bail and was released from custody.

Judge Larry Hurley scheduled a preliminary hearing for Bostwick on Jan. 4.

