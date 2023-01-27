Pine Creek Township, Pa. — A Port Allegany man was arrested after an investigation showed he allegedly strangled a child and intimidated witnesses to lie about the incident.

Darren Connelly allegedly attacked the juvenile as they traveled on Route 6 near Creek Side Lane in August. Connelly, his wife, and two children were heading to a family gathering at the time of the incident, police said.

In the back seat, the children began to fight over a water bottle. The fighting allegedly caused the 55-year-old Connelly to lose his temper. According to witness accounts, Connelly removed his seatbelt and grabbed one of the children by the throat. Connelly allegedly smothered the child's face into the car seat, causing the child to yell he couldn't breathe.

"[Accuser] told me, yeah [Connelly] pushed my head into the seat really hard and choked me and it was scary," Trooper Coby Sebastian said.

Trooper Sebastian investigated the incident after it was reported several days later. He learned Connelly had threatened several witnesses to keep quiet about the abuse, according to the police report.

During an interview with Connelly on Aug. 23 at his home near the 6000 block of Route 155 in Potter County, Sebastian noticed Connelly's wife reacting to his version of the story. In a separate interview away from Connelly, the woman told Sebastian the story was a lie.

"[Witness] expressed that she was acting that way because Connelly is a liar and he lied about the entire story he gave me," Sebastian wrote.

According to the witness, Connelly said, "Do not say a f*****g word. I will do all the talking. You just sit there and keep your mouth shut." when Troopers arrived for the interview on Aug. 23.

The witness said Connelly removed his seatbelt completely during the incident and choked the child. She yelled "you're killing him" at one point as Connelly shoved the child's head into the backseat of the car, according to Sebastian. The woman allegedly pleaded with Connelly, asking, "Why did you do that? Why were you choking him?"

Connelly replied that he did not choke the child, that he barely touched him. Sebastian asked the woman to provide a written statement after the interview.

"She confirmed that she would, but she is scared because if Connelly finds out, he will most likely become violent," Sebastian said.

Sebastian met with two additional witnesses, along with both children on Aug. 26 at the Children's Advocacy Center in Smethport. The children said Connelly spanked them hard, but would not give any details about the day in question, according to Sebastian.

Sebastian learned that one child had given a different account of the day to another witness he spoke with at the meeting. The child said Connelly choked him and pushed his head into the car seat.

A second interview was conducted Aug. 27 with a witness and the child, this time telling police that Connelly had choked him and it was scary. Sebastian said he learned the child gave the same details to a Children and Youth caseworker, who later confirmed it to investigators.

Connelly was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault, strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, witness intimidation, child booster seat violations, and failure to use a safety belt.

Connelly was charged on Dec. 9 and held at the Potter County Prison on $25,000 bail.

