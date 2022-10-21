Williamsport, Pa. — Reports from a neighbor of someone "being thrown around in the upstairs apartment and a female screaming" prompted a police visit to a Washington Boulevard apartment on Oct. 14.

Bernard Anthony Daniels, 37, allegedly entered an upstairs bedroom and yelled at the accuser as she was doing her hair. The woman, who police said was "hysterical," accused Daniels of body slamming her into a dresser.

Daniels allegedly punched the woman, choked her, and threatened her with an 18” machete during the attack, telling the woman he would cut her head off, police claimed.

Officer Nathaniel Kendall found Daniels in a bedroom with the accuser when he arrived at the home. The accuser told police she was in fear for her life.

Daniels had been drinking and "commonly abuses Ecstasy," according to the police affidavit. He had been living in the apartment with the accuser for two weeks.

Police located an 18” machete with a black handle in the bedroom, and found a zip lock bag of marijuana on Daniels when they took him into custody.

Daniels faces a slew of charges that include misdemeanor terroristic threats, possessing instruments of crime, simple assault, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and harassment. He is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $15,000 monetary bail.

Daniels is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on Oct. 27 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

