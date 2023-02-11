Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Police said a man was taken into custody and charged with making terroristic threats after he sent a threatening text message, showed up uninvited to a home, and then refused to leave.

Keyshawn Drevawn Johnson, 22, of Williamsport allegedly threatened to bash a woman’s head in over text before showing up at her home near the 700 block of West Fourth Street on Feb. 7 just before 2 a.m.

The woman called police after recieving the text message, telling them she was afraid for her life, "because the defendant gets violent," and he had allegedly strangled her in the past, police said.

When Johnson arrived at the apartment, police were already there.

“I told the defendant multiple times to leave and he did not,” said Officer Ryan Brague. “More officers arrived on scene and the defendant was taken into custody without incident.”

Johnson is being held on $35,000 monetary bail on charges of first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, simple assault, and defiant criminal trespassing. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Christian Frey for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 21.

