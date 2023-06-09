Renovo, Pa. — Police have released more details about the man who allegedly tried to break into a home with a chisel last month.

Paul Eugene Brown was drunk when he spoke to police about the incident on May 31 in the 400 block of Farwell Avenue, police said. Brown slurred his speech and smelled of alcohol during the interview just after 11 p.m. in Renovo, according to the complaint.

Brown allegedly entered a room with a shotgun and threatened a woman earlier in the evening. He racked the shotgun, causing a shell to pop out and land on the floor, according to the victim.

The woman fled to a home with her son near the 100 block of Eleventh Street after the fight. Brown followed her and attempted to break the front door of the home in, Trooper Brian Kitko said.

“I’m going to bust this window and break the door down,” Brown shouted at the woman. He also threatened to "bust" her up as he continued pounding on the front and back doors of the home.

Kitko located a chisel near the backdoor during his investigation. He also located two shotguns and a shell when he spoke with Brown.

Brown was charged with attempted burglary, aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and DUI.

He is being held at the Clinton County Prison in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 12.

