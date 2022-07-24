Lewisburg, Pa. — A Walmart employee threatened to slit the throats of two of the store's managers while working last month, police say

Kody Allen Hively, 29, of Watsontown, was working the overnight shift at the Walmart on AJK Boulevard in Kelly Township on June 2 when he reportedly made the threats. Team leaders working the shift with Hively told Milton State Trooper Patrick Kineston that Hively allegedly threatened to "strong-arm" managers Christopher Ford and Brandon Nickels. Hively also threatened to slit the managers' throats, cut them with a blade, and shoot them, the team leaders reported.

Ford and Nickels were not working at the time, Kineston noted.

Hively, who was still on shift when police arrived around 6:45 a.m., was arrested and taken into custody at the store. He allegedly admitted making threats to hurt his managers with a knife.

Hively was charged with making terroristic threats and harassment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. in front of District Judge Jeffrey Rowe.

Docket sheet

