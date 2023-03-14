Coudersport, Pa. — After strangling, punching, and bashing a woman’s head off the floor, a Coudersport man threatened to shoot himself with an arrow.

Eventually able to leave, the woman fled to her pastor's house and reported the Feb. 25 beating that took place in the 200 block of East Second Street to police in Coudersport a few days later. Seeing bruising on the woman’s face, Patrolman Jared White took Jason Alan Ayers, 44, into custody on March 1, according to investigators.

Allegedly upset over being questioned about a female on social media, Ayers threw the accuser into a chair and choked her, White said. The assault continued as Ayers allegedly punched the woman in the face, causing bruises and blood. While on the floor, the accuser told Ayers “there was blood everywhere dripping in my face” as she begged to be taken to the hospital, according to White.

After blocking the front door with a broken board, Ayers grabbed the woman’s head and smashed her phone, telling her she wasn’t going anywhere, police said. The accuser was eventually able to calm Ayers down.

“Ayers then calmed down and let victim leave stating to the victim that he will have an arrow in his head before the police get here,” White said.

Ayers is charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, and false imprisonment. All are graded as felonies. He is also charged with first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, and criminal mischief.

Ayers was released from custody on March 2, posting $50,000 monetary bail through a professional bondsman, according to court documents.

