Towanda, Pa. — A man allegedly ordered his dog to attack a woman while he was strangling his girlfriend.

Dylan James Olmstead, 30, of Towanda choked a woman to the point when she lost unconsciousness on May 23 after an argument at a home on Woodside Terrace, Trooper Alexander Gushka said.

Olmstead was strangling his girlfriend when another woman walked into the home, police say. Olmstead ordered his German shepherd to bite the woman, which it did, biting her in the right thigh, according to the complaint.

Once conscious, the accuser allegedly said she was going to call the police. Olmstead took her iPhone and fled the home, police said.

Olmstead is being charged with second-degree felony strangulation, simple assault, harassment, and theft by unlawful taking. He is being held on $100,000 monetary bail, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing with Judge Fred Wheaton is scheduled for this week.

Docket sheet

