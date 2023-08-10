Philipsburg, Pa. — A man allegedly choked a woman and assaulted her to the point of leaving bruises after he was denied sex, state police said.

According to a police affidavit, Aug. 6 was the couple's anniversary. Ryan Lee Lenhart, 33, of Woodland, allegedly asked the accuser for sex repeatedly throughout the day, but she told him she didn't want to. He showed up at her house, and she went outside to talk with him. He allegedly grabbed her by the arm and pulled her toward the car. She did get in and ride around with him, she told police.

When they got home, the accuser said she went back to her bedroom to put something away and Lenhart followed her. According to the affidavit, he first started to tickle and wrestle with her. She told him to stop, but he did not, police said.

His advances allegedly increased in intensity until he grabbed her by the throat and impeded her breathing, Trooper Spencer Luciano wrote.

The woman went to Mount Nittany Medical Center for an evaluation after the attack, according to the complaint. Staff took pictures of the injuries that were later provided to investigators.

At the hospital, the accuser allegedly provided details of the attack, but would not identify Lenhart.

Troopers spoke with the pair two days later when the woman reported Lenhart had come to her home without permission. She refused to provide information other than she did not want Lenhart at her home, according to the affidavit.

When police interviewed Lenhart, he allegedly admitted to choking the victim, but claimed "he thought she liked it and did not mean to cause harm," Luciano wrote.

Luciano detailed text messages in which Lenhart asks the accuser if she is feeling better. The woman replied that she was hurt and sore and her throat hurt, and she wished Lenhart would have taken “no” for an answer, Luciano claimed.

Lenhart was charged with aggravated assault and strangulation. Both felonies. He is also being charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and harassment.

Lenhart was released on $50,000 unsecured bail following a preliminary arraignment with Judge Allen Sinclair. He is scheduled to appear before Sinclair next week for a preliminary hearing.

