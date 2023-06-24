Williamsport, Pa. — A man grabbed his wife by the throat during an argument over him texting another woman, Williamsport police said.

Cody Klinger, 29, of Williamsport was charged with strangulation and simple assault after police were called to his house on May 12. The couple began arguing after the accuser allegedly found messages on his phone from another woman, according to the complaint.

Klinger lashed out at the woman and broke several items inside their home in the 1200 block of Memorial Avenue, Officer Nicholas Carrita said. He also damaged a pickup truck parked at the rear of the home, Carrita added.

Klinger allegedly threw the victim down and kicked her shins during the assault.

Photographs taken after the incident showed red marks and boot prints on the her body, investigators said. She claimed her left pinky toe was broken from the attack.

Klinger is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $75,000 monetary bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled with Judge Aaron Biichle on June 22.

Klinger pled guilty to four counts of misdemeanor terroristic threats in July of last year.

