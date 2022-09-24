Bradford County, Pa. — A 24-year-old Drums resident allegedly threatened a man and his family if a vehicle was not returned to him.

The man was scared when Pedro Luis Martinez showed up at his home near the 30000 block of Route 187 in Rome and demanded keys to the vehicle.

Two days before the May 25 theft was reported, Martinez agreed to exchange the car for an ATV, according to the affidavit. The vehicle’s title was signed over to the accuser at a notary near Martinez’s home.

A few days after the trade, Martinez said the ATV’s engine exploded, so he went to the man’s home, demanding the car back. Martinez admitted he took the vehicle during an interview with state police, investigators said.

“Martinez never provided proof that the engine ‘blew up’ or was busted,” Troopers wrote.

Martinez was charged with third-degree felony theft by unlawful taking, terroristic threats, and harassment during a preliminary arraignment in Bradford County. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Jonathan Wilcox on Oct. 11 for a preliminary hearing.

No bail is listed for Martinez.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.