Jersey Shore, Pa. — Surveillance video from a grocery store linked a customer to a man accused of stealing a jacket and keys, police said.

Authorities watched as James Carrol Sampson, 26, of Renovo returned to Weis Market in Jersey Shore on June 14 to take the items, according to a complaint.

Having just paid for their groceries, Sampson and his girlfriend, Lisa Hernandez, were leaving through a front foyer just before 3:30 p.m. before the alleged theft, Officer Tyler Bierly said. While Hernandez went to a vehicle in the parking lot Sampson returned, Bierly added.

Sampson left the foyer and met Hernandez outside the store, investigators said. They left together in a silver 4-door sedan, they added.

An employee reported the incident to Lycoming Regional Police on June 15, according to a complaint. He provided authorities with surveillance video from the store.

Hernandez was identified through customer records, according Bierly. Sampson was identified from the video, Bierly continued.

Investigators spoke with Hernandez over the phone, according to the report. She initially denied knowing anything about the stolen items, authorities said.

“She denied knowing about the theft and said she was walking to her car when the theft happened, unknowingly admitting that she knew exactly when the theft occurred,” Bierly said.

Sampson was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Both are second-degree misdemeanors.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 26 with Judge Denise Dieter. No bail is listed for Sampson.

Two years ago, Sampson was charged with criminal trespassing in Northumberland, according to court records.

