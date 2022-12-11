Bloomsburg, Pa. — A 55-year-old man stole a check and forged it to steal nearly $4,000, police say.

Frank Roselli reportedly forged a check he stole from Breisch Auto Sales, 2999 Columbia Blvd., Bloomsburg, on Sept. 19, according to records. The owner of the business contacted police after Roselli allegedly cashed the check at Fulton Bank. Roselli had made the check out for $3,840 for "sub-contract renovations," though the owner said he hadn't had any renovations done.

Officer Joshua Pastukca, Scott Township police, reviewed surveillance videos from the bank and compared the man's neck tattoo with Roselli's prison photos, which reportedly matched up.

Roselli, who police say has no fixed address, was charged with forgery, theft, and receiving stolen property. A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled.

Docket sheet

