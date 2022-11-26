Williamsport, Pa. — A man stole $200 from detectives after he promised to pick up a bag of crack for them in Lycoming County.

Jonathan Green said his dealer was being arrested before hanging the phone up and leaving the area. Despite repeated attempts, authorities were unable to reach the 55-year-old Green.

Green initially sold $60 worth of crack to undercover detectives on Jan. 7 after being contacted through Facebook, investigators said. Green gave undercover detectives .26 grams of the substance after meeting them near the 300 block of Bridge Street.

A second deal was completed for $260 on Feb. 10, according to the affidavit. Green met officers near Rose and Scott streets and drove him to the address near the 300 block of Bridge Street.

Green went into a home there and returned with .71 grams of crack for detectives. Detectives paid Green another $100 in marked bills for .94 grams of crack in a third transaction.

Detectives met Green on June 22 and gave him $200 for crack. They dropped him off in the same area, according to police.

Green phoned detectives a short time later and told them police were arresting the dealer. Green was under constant surveillance by police, who said he was lying about the situation.

“I need to see you smoke,” Green allegedly told detectives before he hung the phone up.

Detectives attempted to call Green several times with no response. On Aug. 16, they made one final attempt without success.

Green was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, three counts of criminal use of a communication facility, and one count of theft by deception.

Green is being held on $50,000 monetary bail at the Lycoming County Prison. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 29.

Docket sheet

