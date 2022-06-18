Berwick, Pa. — An argument in the parking lot of a gas station led to charges for one man who police say threw a brick through a car's window.

Berwick Officer Joseph Loyacono spotted a Chrysler PT Cruiser driving on Ninth Street on April 3 with a shattered rear windshield. When he pulled the car over, driver Bryon J. Holloway and passenger Joseph Rupinski both said they'd been at the Fresh N Quik on Market Street around 6 p.m. when they reportedly got into a verbal argument with Renard "Black" Durant.

Durant, 35, threw a brick through the rear driver's side window while both men were in the car, charges state. He allegedly used a second object, which Holloway and Rupinski say was a box cutter, to break the rear windshield.

A piece of the brick was recovered inside the car, Loyacono noted. Surveillance video from the convenience store showed Durant smashing both windows, according to arrest papers. The damage to the car is estimated at $584.

Durant, of Waterdam Road, was charged with throwing a deadly or dangerous object into an occupied vehicle, as well as criminal mischief.

Docket sheet

