Sullivan County, Pa. — A man slapped the mother of his children during an argument, police said.
Dylan Jay Schoonover, 32, of Dushore allegedly raised his hand when the accuser back away as they argued over their children. He hit her on the left side of the face on the afternoon of May 31, according to the complaint.
Schoonover left a red mark on the victim’s face that could be seen several hours later, State Police Trooper Derek Martin said.
He was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and harassment. His bail is listed at $15,000 monetary.
He is scheduled to appear before Judge Jennifer Vandine on June 14 for a preliminary hearing.
Schoonover was previously charged with DUI and endangering the welfare of children in 2020.