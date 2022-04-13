Troy, Pa. — When State Police in Towanda said they spoke to a man about starting a fire inside an apartment, he offered several reasons that included drawing attention to “chemicals” in water.

According to an affidavit filed by Trooper Luke Geiger, Michael Alan Wintermute, 42, of Troy told officers the water had psychotropic drugs in it.

Wintermute allegedly lit garbage on fire inside an apartment building on April 10 near the 5000 block of Fall Road to draw attention to the situation.

“I informed Wintermute he could have just called and Wintermute related, ‘you can’t start a fire without a spark’,” wrote Geiger.

Troopers said they received a call from the Troy Fire Department at approximately 1:56 a.m. that requested assistance at the scene. Geiger said they spoke with Wintermute shortly after they arrived at the apartment building.

Wintermute allegedly told officers he wanted to cause a little commotion when they first made contact with him.

“I asked what kind of commotion he caused, and he related he ripped open a bag of garbage and lit it,” Geiger wrote in the affidavit.

A roommate of Wintermute said he yelled to them, “(witness) there’s a fire in the living room and I can’t get it out” as they slept in an upstairs bedroom.

A second witness said the roommate became aware of the fire and they were able to help put it out. According to the report, the fire covered three to four feet of the room inside the apartment.

During an interview with troopers, Wintermute allegedly said he had used methamphetamine, but couldn’t remember when. Wintermute told troopers the, “voices told me to do it, probably shouldn’t have done it.”

Wintermute was charged with several felony offenses during an arraignment with Judge Jonathan Wilcox. Those charges included two first-degree felonies in aggravated arson and arson—danger of death or bodily injury, a second-degree felony in arson endangering property, and two third-degree felonies in reckless burning and risking catastrophe.

Wintermute, who was also charged with second-degree misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, was held on $100,000 bond at the Bradford County Prison. Wilcox scheduled a preliminary hearing for April 27.

Docket sheet

