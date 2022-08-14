Bradford County, Pa. — A man punched a woman while she was driving and later lit her bed on fire, according to an affidavit filed on Aug. 8.

Jason Michael Pangburn, 32, of Gillett was accused of assault and recklessly endangering another person after state police in Towanda investigated the Aug. 7 incident. Pangburn allegedly assaulted the woman as they traveled to their home near the 900 block of Purcell Road in Wells Township.

On the same day, Pangburn poured gasoline on her bed and lit it on fire, according to Trooper Cody Delfino. Pangburn allegedly dumped five gallons of water on the woman as she fled from the area.

Pangburn, who denied all accusations against him, was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, and dangerous burning. He was arraigned before Judge Larry Hurley on Aug. 8.

Pangburn was incarcerated on $100,000 monetary bail at the Bradford County Prison. He will next appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 17.

Docket sheet

