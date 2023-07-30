Laporte, Pa. — A Luzerne County man sent a harassing email to a probation officer in Sullivan County, police say.
Phillip Shaffer, 30, of Hanover Township, reportedly sent an email to the 46-year-old femail probation officer's email on July 15 at 11:30 a.m., according to Trooper Brian Hardiman of state police at Laporte.
Charges will be filed through District Judge Jennifer Vandine's office.
