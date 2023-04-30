Williamsport, Pa. — Multiple deliveries of narcotics to undercover detectives resulted in felony charges for a local man.

Irvin Kaseem Cook, 24, of Williamsport allegedly delivered pills, marijuana, and MDMA to undercover detectives over a span of two months in Williamsport. As a result, Cook was charged with three counts each of possession with intent and criminal use of a communication facility.

Cook first delivered 24 MDMA pills to a detective on Feb. 6 after being contacted through Facebook, police said. Cook used his name for the Facebook account utilized to set the deals up, according to the affidavit.

After being contacted by detectives, Cook met them at the intersection of High Street and Third Avenue. He exchanged the 24 pills for $200 worth of marked bills from the detective, investigators said.

During a text message exchange on Feb. 16, Cook allegedly informed detectives he had “bombs” for sale. Meeting near First Avenue and High Street, Cook exchanged 14 MDMA pills and five oxycodone pills for $200, according to the report.

A third transaction for five oxycodone pills and marijuana was completed on April 20, detectives said. Cook allegedly met detectives near the intersection of First Avenue and High Street. He exchanged the substances for approximately $200, according to detectives.

Cook posted $75,000 unsecured bail after a preliminary arraignment with Judge Aaron Biichle. He is scheduled to appear for an ARD hearing on May 15.

Docket sheet

