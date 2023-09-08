Williamsport, Pa. — Detectives watched as a man allegedly sold $100 worth of cocaine to a confidential informant.

Kalese Keith Brazzley, 46, of Williamsport is facing felony charges for delivering the substance on Aug. 21 near the 1400 block of Memorial Avenue, detectives said. Brazzley gave the informant instructions on where to meet as authorities listened in, detectives added.

The informant got into a vehicle with Brazzley and then returned to detectives with the substance after giving Brazzley marked bills, detectives wrote.

Brazzley was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility. He is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $15,000 monetary bail.

Docket sheet

