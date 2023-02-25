State College, Pa. — After being confronted for reportedly videotaping a man as he used a bathroom on a university campus, the accused punched the alleged victim in the face and ran away.

While using the bathroom on Feb. 16 inside the Hetzel Union Building on Penn State's campus just before 6 p.m., the accuser noticed a camera facing him, said officers with Penn State University Police department.

Mark Alonzo Williams, 52, of State College allegedly positioned the camera in a way that would capture the accuser’s genitals as he used the bathroom stall, according to the witness. Taking note of Williams’ brown boots and tan pants, the accuser left the bathroom and waited outside to confront him over the incident.

After waiting more than 30 minutes though, the accuser went back in and at the same stall, said Officer Andrew Stager.

“[Accuser] observed Williams’ cellular phone was on, the red recording light was illuminated, and [accuser] could see his physical body displayed on the screen,” Stager said.

After calling police, the accuser attempted to confront Williams as he left the bathroom, according to Stager. Williams, who tried to hide his face, allegedly lunged at the accuser and punched him in the temple, knocking him to the ground.

Along with the assault, Williams was tracked by surveillance cameras running past the White Building and south on Shortlidge Road, Stager said. While investigating the scene, Stager said a witness provided him with a Pennsylvania State Police Megan’s Law notification that matched the video of Williams.

Court records show Williams was convicted of first-degree felony rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and sexual assault in 2003. He was also charged with second-degree felony sexual assault, indecent assault, and selling liquor to minors in 2002. According to court documents, Williams pled no contest to selling liquor to minors and the first two charges were dismissed.

Williams was sentenced to 8-20 years incarceration on the rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and sexual assault. Williams appealed the sentenced twice, but was denied both times.

Learning Williams' name, investigators were able to locate pictures of him on campus the day of the incident on his Facebook page.

“Williams’ physical characteristics and manner of dress were observed to be consistent with University CCTV footage and video recorded by the victim,” Stager said. “Photographs posted to Williams’ page documented his presence on the University Park campus and at the Hetzel Union Building specifically.”

Williams is being held on $15,000 monetary bail, facing charges of second-degree misdemeanor invasion of privacy, simple assault, photograph a person without consent, and harassment, according to court records. Williams is scheduled to appear before Judge Brian Marshall on March 22 for a formal arraignment.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.