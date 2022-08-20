Smithfield Township, Pa. — A Sayre man is facing felony charges of falsely imprisoning a teenager after he allegedly pretended to be a police officer and handcuffed a juvenile on a fake traffic stop.

Joseph Harold Tubbs, 18, reportedly showed the driver a badge and had red and blue lights flashing inside his car when he stopped the teen driver on Springfield Road on July 29 around 10:45 p.m., according to charges.

Tubbs is not a member of law enforcement.

Here's what Towanda State Trooper Nathan Smith alleged:

The Bradford County 911 Center got a call from Tubbs, who said he was in the parking lot of Bryans Meat Cutting on Springfield Road and had just made a citizen's arrest on a speeding vehicle. Trooper Smith headed out to the area, but when he arrived, he couldn't find any vehicles.

About 40 minutes later, Smith was dispatched to the a single car crash on Milar Road and found the driver of that vehicle, a Dodge Challenger, was the same man who called in the citizen's arrest.

When Smith questioned him about the earlier incident, Tubbs got hostile and refused to speak about it without an attorney present.

The next day, Smith interviewed the 17-year-old Tubbs had pulled over. He told police he was headed east on Springfield Road and the car behind him was tailgating him and repeatedly flashing his high beams. The teen pulled over and that's when Tubbs ordered him out of the vehicle and told him to put his hands behind his back.

Tubbs produced a badge, handcuffed the boy, then searched his pockets. Tubbs reportedly told the teen he was stopped because he was speeding, but when the teen questioned why Tubbs why he used his high beams and not his police lights, Tubbs went back to his vehicle and turned on flashing red and blue lights inside his car.

Tubbs told the teen he was going to let him go without a citation because there were no other officers in the area.

Tubbs was charged with false imprisonment of a minor, impersonating a police officer, following another vehicle too closely, and operating emergency lights without authorization. He was taken to Bradford County Prison but released after a bail bondsman posted his $35,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31 at 1 p.m. in front of District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.

Docket sheet

