Trout Run, Pa. — A 14-year-old told police a relative pressured him into drinking alcohol and taking drugs at a cabin.

Seth Michael Depasqua, 43, of Linden allegedly gave the child shots, pills, and crack in the summer of 2021, police said. The minor came forward to investigators on April 23.

Depasqua allegedly took the minor and three friends to a cabin in Lewis Township, police said. Once there, he allegedly bullied the child, calling him names and pressuring him to use drugs and alcohol, according to the affidavit.

The child told officers he smoked crack once, took an oxycodone pill, and was given between two and three shots of Jameson by Depasqua. The child drew a picture of the pipe used to smoke crack, police said.

“I asked how he knew it was crack and oxycodone pills,” Trooper Jamesan Keeler said. The boy said he knew because of addiction issues with family members.

Despasqua allegedly told the minor it was crack.

The combination of drugs and alcohol caused the boy to become sick. Depasqua called him names and made fun of him while this was happening, investigators said.

The boy told police he'd always looked up to the relative and was trying to impress him, Keeler said.

Depasqua was charged with first-degree misdemeanor corruption of minors and furnish liquor to a minor.

He is scheduled to appear before Judge William Solomon on June 14 for a preliminary hearing. No bail was listed for Depasqua.

Court records show he pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of children and DUI for a crash in early 2020. Depasqua was high on cocaine when he wrecked his vehicle on East Lime Bluff Road with his 7-year-old son in the backseat.

He was sentenced on those charges to probation for three years and six months in November of 2020.

