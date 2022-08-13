Bradford County, Pa. — A Bradford County man is being held on $200,000 bail after he made a series of threats to relatives throughout the day on Aug. 2.

Curtis Dylan Opdyke, 31, of Troy is accused of pointing a pistol in someone's face after an argument over computer equipment, according to an affidavit filed by Trooper Cody Delfino. Opdyke allegedly shouted at the relative while he held the pistol to their head.

In a second incident, Delfino said an accuser stated Opdyke had got into her face and called her a name. Opdyke threatened the accuser several times, Delfino wrote.

The argument allegedly started when the relative confronted Opdyke over unsafe driving with his daughter in the vehicle. Opdyke approached the woman in an aggressive manner before he made the threat, Delfino wrote.

Opdyke was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault along with several misdemeanors that included recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, and harassment. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Jonathan Wilcox for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 17.

Docket sheet

