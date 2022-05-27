Theft_generic_NCPA_2021.jpg
Canva

Lock Haven, Pa. —A Philadelphia man is facing multiple counts of theft after an investigation uncovered a credit card scam to get food from a Pizza Hut in Lock Haven.

Franck-Oliver Gbai, 21, allegedly ordered food 11 times between the dates of March 8 and April 25, making payment with the same credit card each time. According to a release from state police, Gbai then reported the charges as fraudulent and would be refunded the money.

Pizza Hut, being out approximately $304.99, contacted state police, who investigated the charges. According to the release, Gbai was charged with 11 counts of theft by deception.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!