Lock Haven, Pa. —A Philadelphia man is facing multiple counts of theft after an investigation uncovered a credit card scam to get food from a Pizza Hut in Lock Haven.
Franck-Oliver Gbai, 21, allegedly ordered food 11 times between the dates of March 8 and April 25, making payment with the same credit card each time. According to a release from state police, Gbai then reported the charges as fraudulent and would be refunded the money.
Pizza Hut, being out approximately $304.99, contacted state police, who investigated the charges. According to the release, Gbai was charged with 11 counts of theft by deception.
