Williamsport, Pa. — A man who was stopped by police as he staggered in the middle of the street tried to walk away from them and call 9-1-1, according to charges.

Craig Ross Bossley, 50, told Williamsport Sgt. Brian McGee he had smoked something chemical on the night of July 4 as he spoke with officers near Grove Street. Bossley appeared frantic and made incomplete statements, police said.

At one point, Bossley told McGee he had been drugged and was being followed, according to the affidavit. Bossley said he came from Montgomery with a female and was missing his apartment keys.

Bossley allegedly became belligerent toward officers as they interviewed him. Bossley placed two calls to 9-1-1 as officers and EMS attempted to help him, McGee said.

Bossley was eventually taken to the UMPC ER by ambulance, but refused treatment from staff.

“Bossley was clearly unable to care for himself and was a danger to himself and others by being near two heavily-traveled roadways in an impaired state,” McGee wrote.

Bossley was charged with first-degree misdemeanor false alarm to agency of public safety, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness. He was released from custody after posting $20,000 unsecured bail.

Docket sheet

