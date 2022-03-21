Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man accused of striking a woman with a hammer and then laughing about it recently had his case transferred to the Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas.

The case involved Sharif Mumin Cliett, 33, of Williamsport who was charged with several felonies after the attack sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to a witness, an argument became aggressive and Cliett allegedly struck the woman multiple times with a hammer, then laughed. Cliett also swung the hammer at a young child who attempted to break up the assault, police say.

Cliett fled the scene through a backdoor at a residence near the 1400 block of Memorial Avenue, charges state.

Cliett had been asked to leave the residence multiple times, witnesses told police. Cliett allegedly had an active PFA against him filed by the accuser.

Dispatchers received a call to 9-1-1 just after noon on March 6. The phone line was open, but they could hear yelling in the background, according to arrest papers.

When officers arrived, three juveniles were holding the victim up on the front porch of the resident. The woman was taken to UPMC Susquehanna Health Emergency Room for life-threatening head injuries.

There was blood all over the living room and a claw hammer was discovered during a search of the house, police say.

During their investigation, officers said they observed Cliett running east on Memorial Avenue. Cliett allegedly went to an address listed through the Lycoming County Probation Office, took his roommate's keys, and fled the area in a car.

Officers said they located the vehicle at Cliett’s mother’s home a little while later. As they approached, Cliett could be seen sitting on the back porch smoking a cigarette. According to the report, Cliett told officers, “She attacked me,” as they took him into custody.

A cut was observed on Cliett’s hand as officers processed him at City Hall. When police questioned Cliett about it, he allegedly replied, “That is from the ******* hammer."

Cliett was charged with multiple felonies, including first-degree aggravated assault, second-degree aggravated assault, and third-degree criminal trespassing. He was also charged with misdemeanor possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person, and two counts of simple assault.

Cliett, who has an active narcotics case pending in the Court of Common Pleas, was denied bail. He is set to appear for an arraignment on April 11 in courtroom No. 3 of the Lycoming County Courthouse.

