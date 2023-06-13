State College, Pa. — A man allegedly punched and strangled a woman inside their hotel room.

Lamont Dione Bush, Sr. was spotted by officers with the State College Police Department near an elevator at the Hyatt Hotel on West Beaver Avenue. The 60-year-old Bush was questioned about a woman in one of the rooms who had called police, Officer Kurt Stere said.

The woman, who was bleeding from her mouth with visibly-loosened teeth and a cut tongue, contacted authorities on June 11 just before 2 a.m., according to the complaint. She accused Bush of punching her with a closed fist and strangling her, Stere said.

At some point, Bush allegedly dragged the accuser to the ground and began choking her. The victim kicked and bit Bush before he left the room with a suitcase, investigators said.

Investigators observed bite marks on Bush's hand, according to the affidavit.

Bush is charged with second-degree felony strangulation, simple assault, and harassment. He is being held at the Centre County Prison on $30,000 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing with Judge Donald Hahn is set for June 21.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.